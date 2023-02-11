DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Reduced by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DD opened at $75.81 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

