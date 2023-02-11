Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.81% of Eagle Materials worth $32,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,300.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 241,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 224,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 181,301 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,448,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,935,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.64%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Recommended Stories

