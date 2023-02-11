Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Position Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,232,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941,864 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ecovyst were worth $19,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 576.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECVT opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.92. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

In other news, Director Robert Coxon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,525.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

