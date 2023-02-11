Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 372 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,298,541. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDSN stock opened at $241.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.12.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.46 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

