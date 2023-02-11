Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 734 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 102.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $126.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.91. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $154.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Stories

