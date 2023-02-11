Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys New Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
CDW Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $205.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $205.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.16.
CDW Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.
CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.
CDW Profile
CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.
