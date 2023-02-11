Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $44.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

