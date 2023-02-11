Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 22.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 826,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 307,947 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 194.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.76.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $51.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Guy Melamed bought 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

