Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.71.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $93.56 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.