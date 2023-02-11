Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,813 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $20,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.0 %

EA stock opened at $111.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

