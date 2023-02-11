Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

