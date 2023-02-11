EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,453 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of EQT worth $34,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 3.8 %

EQT opened at $31.67 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EQT to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

