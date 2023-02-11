EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EQT were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth $1,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

