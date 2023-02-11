Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Equifax by 14.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $206.16 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $243.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.12 and its 200-day moving average is $194.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 13.59%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

