EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Gap Up to $15.21

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $15.93. EverQuote shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 152,429 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.33 million, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $412,186.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,061.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,524 shares of company stock worth $1,230,182. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 588.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 54.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 380.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.