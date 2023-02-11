Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 363,412 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.75% of Ferroglobe worth $17,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSM. Cannell & Co. raised its position in Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,379,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 709,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 26.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,334,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 704,569 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,957,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after purchasing an additional 645,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,499,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 203,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $822.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Ferroglobe had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $593.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

GSM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Ferroglobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.