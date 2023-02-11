Financial Comparison: Excel (EXCC) versus Its Competitors

Excel (OTCMKTS:EXCC – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Excel to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Excel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Excel alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excel N/A N/A N/A Excel Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Excel and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excel 0 0 0 0 N/A Excel Competitors 738 3835 5964 101 2.51

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.97%. Given Excel’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Excel has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Excel and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Excel N/A N/A -0.15 Excel Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,109.24

Excel’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Excel. Excel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Excel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Excel peers beat Excel on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Excel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Excel Corp. engages is the merchant servicing business. The company provides an integrated suite of third-party merchant payment processing services and related proprietary software enabling products that deliver credit and debit card-based Internet payments processing solutions to small and mid-sized merchants on both wired and wireless mobile payment solutions. It also operates as a wholesale ISO generating individual merchant processing contract in exchange for future residual payment. Excel was founded by Ruben Azrak on November 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Excel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.