First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 873 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 199.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.52.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.96, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average of $163.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

