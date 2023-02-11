First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 517.2% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 191,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 125,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $47.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

