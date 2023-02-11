First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $192,000 Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Catalent by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,424,000 after purchasing an additional 887,520 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,553,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,076,000 after purchasing an additional 214,992 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $70.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

