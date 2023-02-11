First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $207,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $639.86.

NYSE GWW opened at $656.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $582.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.82. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $685.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.