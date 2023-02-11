First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,893,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 325,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 67,484 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $51.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74.

