First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $275,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Mizuho cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $134.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.33. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.