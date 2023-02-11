First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $310,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.5 %

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $117.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $157.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.75%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.