First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $350,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1,003.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,229 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 74.1% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 257.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

