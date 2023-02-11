First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWX. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 379,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 210,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWX opened at $22.77 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

