First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $249,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $146.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

