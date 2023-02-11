First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 54,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,667,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,099,000 after purchasing an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 170,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 80,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EWX stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $58.55.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

