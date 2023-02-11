First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,688,000 after buying an additional 2,859,356 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after buying an additional 139,709 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 65,821.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 382,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after buying an additional 381,765 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 227,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 112,593 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,440,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

