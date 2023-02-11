First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $143.79.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

