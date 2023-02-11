First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.