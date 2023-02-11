First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NortonLifeLock Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.