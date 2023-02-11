First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 132 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $1,775,000. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 59,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $132.36 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.02 and its 200 day moving average is $128.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

