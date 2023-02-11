First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 217 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.9% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $1,205,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $256.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,165 shares of company stock worth $20,003,395. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

