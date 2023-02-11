First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,754 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of APA by 50.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.54. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

