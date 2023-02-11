First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TM opened at $143.42 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $196.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.77.

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

