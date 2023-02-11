First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 378 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.