First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 389 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

IAK opened at $94.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $77.94 and a 52-week high of $95.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.26.

