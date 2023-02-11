First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 509 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $139.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

