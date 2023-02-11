First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 599 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 4,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Barclays reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.4 %

SHW stock opened at $230.49 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

