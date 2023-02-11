First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 682 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 564,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KEY opened at $19.44 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

