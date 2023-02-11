First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

