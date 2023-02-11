First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $55.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $57.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.