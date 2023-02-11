First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.