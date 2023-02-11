First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 203.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 0.9 %

AG opened at $7.31 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.99.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. On average, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.