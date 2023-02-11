Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SU. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 160,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,520 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Shares of SU opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

