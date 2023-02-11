Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,438 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.15.

Insider Activity

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

