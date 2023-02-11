Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PG&E by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,460,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,415,000 after buying an additional 7,226,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

NYSE:PCG opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

