Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,248 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 104,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 44,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 359,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $263.12 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.95.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

