Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 8,012 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBDC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.43 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

